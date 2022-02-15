Two men detained, found with catalytic converters on I-10 in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two men were detained after being stopped on Interstate 10 in Leon County on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol, on Tuesday before noon, the Tallahassee Regional Communications Center spotted a pickup truck had stopped twice on Interstate 10 westbound next to vehicles that were either disabled or abandoned.

The report states individuals exited the truck and lifted the abandoned vehicles and were removing something from the vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were sent to investigate. The pickup truck was stopped by FHP personnel at 196 eastbound.

Two men, both 39 years old of Naples, were detained by FHP troopers. Inside the pickup truck were multiple catalytic converters.