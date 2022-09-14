Two local favorites are closing up shop…Happy Motoring and Railroad Square Craft House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The craft house opened back in 2019 and has been fighting an uphill battle ever since.

After Hurricane Michael supply prices increased, shortly after in 2020 COVID-19 took effect. Following in 2021, labor shortages began to sweep the nation. Now in 2022 with inflation at the forefront of every business, supplies have risen and there is a lack of products available.

Owner Justine Spells said it all began to be too much and was taking time away from her son. Though she will miss the business, she feels they have made their mark.

“I’ve already been getting indebted with messages and phone calls. The word has spread very quickly and a lot of outpouring of love and support which is phenomenal to feel. Especially when sometimes you feel alone in the battle, “ said Spells.

Local Band Member Barrence Dupree shares those same sentiments and feels sad about the closing, adding with more major food chains appearing in Tallahassee it is taking away from the City’s authenticity.

“Yea it’s sort of saddening a little bit, you know? It takes away from that community vibe that makes Tallahassee unique. That’s one of the things I feel make a lot of pride in the community by having a lot of uniqueness and local flavor," said Dupree.

Though customers have a while to say goodbye, the Craft House won’t be closing for good until next May.

Spells said with most of her staff members graduating soon, next May was the perfect time for the Craft House to say goodbye.

