Two killed in Thursday night shooting in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — Bainbridge Public Safety confirmed that three people were shot in Bainbridge Thursday evening and two of those people have died.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Sims and Powell Streets at approximately 9:30 p.m.

This case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is considered an active investigation.

No further information has been released at this time, but Bainbridge Public Safety asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Investigator Mark Esquivel at (229)248-2038 or marke@bainbridgecity.com. The department confirmed that all information will remain confidential.