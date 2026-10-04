Two killed after vehicle hits tree on Highway 90 in Jefferson County

A man and woman have died after their vehicle hit a tree in Jefferson County Sunday morning.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson says the crash happened on US 90 near Misty Lakes Road at around 7:10 a.m.

An FHP report says a tree fell across both lanes of the highway from the North shoulder. It says the 70-year-old male driver and 69-year-old female passenger were traveling West on the highway and "collided with the tree."

Both victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Earlier in the morning, Jefferson County Fire Rescue announced they were investigating traffic fatalities near Old Lloyd Road and Highway 59.

Authorities have urged drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

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