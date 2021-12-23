Watch
Two injured in Franklin County crash Thursday afternoon

One person is in critical condition
Posted at 5:52 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 17:52:54-05

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is in critical condition and another has minor injuries after a crash in Franklin County Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the crash happened around 3:17 p.m. Thursday on Highway 98 about a mile east of Big Bend Scenic Highway.

Troopers said that a driver of a sedan was trying to pass multiple cars at one time when they collided with the left front of an SUV driving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the sedan, a 32-year-old man from Apalachicola, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old woman from Carrabelle, was airlifted to Bay Medical Center and is in critical condition.

