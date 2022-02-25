Two Franklin Correctional staff members injured by inmates in separate incidents

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two staff members at Franklin Correctional Institution were battered in separate incidents earlier this week.

On Feb. 21, inmate Jaquez Barr battered a staff member while in a housing area, according to a release from the Florida Department of Corrections. The staff member sustained battery-related injuries and was transported to outside medical.

Barr was sentenced in Marion County to life imprisonment in 2019 for second-degree murder committed on Jan. 25, 2018, according to records.

On Feb. 23, inmate Jamil Thomas battered a staff member while in the recreation yard, FDC wrote. The staff member sustained critical injuries from the incident and was transported to outside medical.

Thomas was sentenced in Duval County to 25 years in 2019 for second-degree murder committed July 12, 2016, records show.

"Both staff are in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery. Following each battery, additional staff responded appropriately to subdue the assailant and prevent further injury," FDC wrote. "Both incidents are under investigation by the Office of Inspector General. Once the investigations are complete, more information will be available."

FDC added that both inmates could face disciplinary action for their involvement.