Two Films Underway in Downtown Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville Pictures is filming a romantic comedy "Sam and Kate" starring Dustin Hoffman. The other film is a psychological thriller.

Both movies are expected to bring in economic growth for the city, although it is too early to tell the economic impact these will have. Previous movies filmed in Thomasville have brought in an estimated $800,000 from lodging, food, and supplies.

The Visitor Center's Tourism Director, Bonnie Hayes, says the cast and crew help by filling up hotels, rental homes, and packing out restaurants.

The producers of the movie are optimistic that their production company can offer more job opportunities while boosting the local market.

Both movies will be done with filming early April.