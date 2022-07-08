Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City.

According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way.

As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her, reports stated.

Deputies took cover and another gunshot was heard within the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team responded to assist and, upon entering the camper, found Mark Joiner, 54, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Revello and Joiner were in a relationship and lived in the camped, according to reports.

Autopsies will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Macon.

As an active and ongoing investigation, anyone with information can contact the Lanier County Sheriff's Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

