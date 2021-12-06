Two dead after Monday morning crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people died in a car crash in Gadsden County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said in a release that around 7 a.m. on State Road 12, a sedan driven by a 55-year old from Panama City was traveling westbound when they went into the eastbound lane of travel to pass multiple cars.

The sedan failed to see the vehicles driving eastbound and crashed head-on into an SUV driven by a 22-year-old from Thomasville.

Both drivers died as a result of the crash.

SR-12 was closed for about four hours as a result of the crash.