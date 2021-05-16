Two cats dead, dog rescued after house fire on Nancy Drive Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two cats were killed and a dog was rescued by the Tallahassee Fire Department after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

According to TFD, they responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Nancy Drive sometime Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found two cats dead but were able to save a dog, who was transported to an emergency veterinarian.

As of Saturday afternoon when they dropped the dog off, it was in stable condition, TFD said.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire and the cause of the fire has not been released yet.