Twins stop by Tallahassee during cross-country trek

Two brothers have been walking across the country, and they're sharing a simple message: you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

Lance and Isaac Bond made it to Tallahassee Monday after beginning their journey to Ohio back in October.

They hope to make it all the way to California.

Documenting their journey every step of the way, the twins went from 50 followers to just over 50,000 in 124 days.

We spoke with the Bond brothers Monday as they spent time in the Capital City.

They told us about their experience so far and how they're feeling about the journey ahead.

"It's awesome, man! I mean, I wouldn't want to do it with any other person. It's a cool experience that we definitely, I mean, we probably will do something crazy like this again, but I wouldn't say it's a once in a lifetime because you can do, we're trying to prove, you can do anything," they said.

The brothers added they're received an amazing amount of support thus far.

They plan to reach California within six months, just ahead of their 22nd birthday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.