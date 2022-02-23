Tuskegee Airman visits Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A member of the Tuskegee Airmen was in Tallahassee Tuesday; speaking at Florida A&M University.

Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy is 96 years old.

He's a legacy Tuskegee Airman, motivational speaker and a World War II African-American historical educator.

Tuesday afternoon, he shared his story with FAMU through the film "Kings of Freedom".

Lieutenant Colonel Hardy flew 21 combat missions in World War II, 45 in the Korean War and 70 in the Vietnam War.

He was the first Tuskegee Airman inducted in the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.