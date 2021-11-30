Turkey Trot organizers still counting donations, currently at almost $30K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 46th annual Turkey Trot returned in person on Thanksgiving morning to Tallahassee.

Due to the pandemic, the Turkey Trot was forced to be virtual in 2020. But in 2021, about 4,000 people attended the trot on Thanksgiving morning, and so far, organizers say that donations have reached nearly $30,000.

Proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club, Refuge House and the Kearny Center.

The Turkey Trot Directors told ABC 27 that it's nice to have something that brings us together for a greater cause.

"That's probably a part of what keeps us going year after year. Those charities have been with us forever. For a very long time and it's just a nice way of knowing that we're helping them."

The turkey trot kicked off the start of marathons that are back in the city.

People can look forward to the Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 4 or start preparing for the Tallahassee Marathon in February 2022.