Tuesday morning fire engulfs local church

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A fire devastated Unity of Tallahassee early Tuesday morning.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to the church, located in the 2800 block of Unity Drive, at 6:52 a.m. TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County EMS.

According to TFD, the department took a defensive posture due to the large volume of the fire in the structure.

No injuries were reported but the structure was a total loss, TFD said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.