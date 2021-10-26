Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tuesday morning fire engulfs local church

items.[0].image.alt
Tallahassee Fire Department
Unity Church Fire 3
Unity Church Fire 2
Unity Church Fire 1
Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:29:15-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A fire devastated Unity of Tallahassee early Tuesday morning.

The Tallahassee Fire Department was dispatched to the church, located in the 2800 block of Unity Drive, at 6:52 a.m. TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County EMS.

According to TFD, the department took a defensive posture due to the large volume of the fire in the structure.

No injuries were reported but the structure was a total loss, TFD said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming