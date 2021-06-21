Tucker Civic Center to hosts Harlem Globetrotters this July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The infamous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their new tour to over 150 cities in 2021 starting this July, including Tallahassee.

The tour is set to come to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on July 27 at 7 p.m.

The all-new tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show, according to a released statement.

"Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game," wrote Sarah Kraynik, the director of Marketing at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University