Tucker Center celebrates 40th anniversary Sept. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University and Spectra Venue Management are gearing up to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first event held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

To commemorate the milestone, the venue will host a variety of activities including a drive-through cupcake parade from 2 to 5 pm on September 14. Ten winners will have a golden ticket attached to their cupcakes and will win prizes. Other celebratory activities will include a commemorative Coca-Cola bottle, a special anniversary Proof Brewing Beer Can, weekly social media memories and more.

“We are thrilled to celebrate such an exciting milestone,” said Spectra’s Ron Rideout, General Manager of the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. “This 40th anniversary provides us with an opportunity to highlight the many great events that have been presented here and to celebrate a venue that has meant so much to the Tallahassee community.”

The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center opened as the Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center for its first event on September 14, 1981, hosting over 3,000 guests for the Tallahassee Symphony.

It received its current name in January 2012 in honor of the former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, Donald L. Tucker.

The venue is home to FSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball and provides a variety of entertainment ranging from concerts, family programming, comedy shows and more.

In recent years, the Tucker Center has hosted an assortment of events including Cirque du Soleil OVO, Kenny Chesney’s “Songs for the Saints Tour”, WWE Live, Monster Jam, Brad Paisley, Drake, Sesame Street Live, ZZ Top, and the 2017 Hurricane Relief Concert headlined by Jimmy Buffet.

The venue has also been the home to several sports teams including the Tallahassee Thunder, the Tallahassee Scorpions, and the Tallahassee Tiger Sharks.