"Try Transit Tuesday" to provide fare free StarMetro rides

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The City of Tallahassee is encouraging community members to leave their cars at home and give StarMetro a try on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Fare will be free in celebration of Try Transit Tuesday during mobility week. According to city officials, Mobility Week is held annually in October to promote awareness of safe, multimodal transportation choices sponsored by the Florida Department of Transportation.

StarMetro staff will be providing transportation system information and giveaways at C.K. Steele Plaza during this event.

For more information about StarMetro services and routes, visit Talgov.com/StarMetro [talgov.com]. Other ways to view information include following the organization on Twitter at Twitter.com/RideStarMetro [twitter.com] or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RideStarMetro [facebook.com].

