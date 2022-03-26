Trulieve hosts job fair, looking to hire hundreds in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds showed up to a job fair Friday morning for Trulieve. The company already hired for about 200 jobs on Thursday.

Alex Hudson is the Florida Director of Cultivation for Trulieve and says with an expansion into Gadsden County-- they're excited to offer good paying jobs.

"We have a lot of roles that are open, and that includes a lot from cultivation and growing of plants, to processing," said Hudson. "We've opened up a new facility in Gadsden County, not too long ago, and we continue to have growth in the county."

Hudson said some of the jobs up for grabs today, Supervisor roles, supply chain jobs and drivers.