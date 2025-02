TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two big rigs collided Tuesday morning killing one driver, and injuring another in Taylor County.

A 71-year-old man from Mayo, Florida died at the scene. He was headed north on US 221.

His tractor trailer broke into pieces after colliding with a guardrail then hitting another truck nearly head-on which was driven by a 52-year-old man from Hale, Missouri.

He survived the crash but was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.