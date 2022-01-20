Construction crane strikes gas line in Gadsden County

MIDWAY, Fla. — A construction crane was drilling and struck a major gas line on Brickyard Road in Midway, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Exit 192 East and West have been shut down to keep traffic from coming in to the area.

Roads that will be blocked off include Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Joyner Rd. and Brickyard Road off of Hwy 90. Florida Highway Patrol are assisting with rerouting traffic in the area.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook live that the road closures are due to the concern for the half mile radius from the initial incident location.

Several businesses in the area have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. ABC 27 has a reporter headed to the scene and will continue to post updates.