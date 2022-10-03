Trousdell Aquatics Center to hold 16th annual Puppies in the Pool event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Trousdell Aquatics Center is set to hold its 16th annual Puppies in the Pool event, as the summer swimming season comes to an end.

The annual event will take place at the aquatics center, located at 298 John Knox Road, on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entry fees are $4.50 per attendee and $4.50 per dog. Due to space being limited, pre-registration is encouraged, according to the city.

Dogs will reportedly be divided into two groups and allotted swimming time, based off of their weight. Times will remain the same on both event days:



Dogs under 40 pounds

1-2 p.m.

Dogs over 40 pounds

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday only



According to the City of Tallahassee, dogs must be at least six months old and all dog owners that plan to bring their canine companion must bring their dog's current health information, such as vaccinations for Bordetella, rabies and one of the following:

DAPP

DA2PP

DHPP

Dogs must also be spayed or neutered, and have had a negative fecal test. Owners will not be permitted into the activity pool and must have their pet(s) on a leash when not in the pool.

For those that wish to have their dog(s) cleaned once the event has ended, the city encourages attendees to stop by the dog wash station, which Pets Ad Litem (PAL) will have set up outside the pool. PAL will also be accepting donations.

To register for the annual event, visit Talgov.com/Parks or register in person at the Trousdell Aquatics Center on days the pool is open. Those days include:



Monday, Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



For more information about Puppies in the Pool, contact the Trousdell Aquatics Center at 850-891-4901.