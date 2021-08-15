Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Leon County and several more

(WTXL) —Tropical Storm Fred has strengthened slightly as it moves north-northwestward. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, Decatur, Seminole, and Miller Counties. Impacts from Fred will start late Sunday night and continue into all day Monday. Heavy rain may lead to flooding, especially for the western Big Bend. Brief tornadoes and waterspouts are possible. Highest sustained winds and strongest gusts will remain along the western Big Bend coast.