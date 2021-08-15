(WTXL) —Tropical Storm Fred has strengthened slightly as it moves north-northwestward. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, Decatur, Seminole, and Miller Counties. Impacts from Fred will start late Sunday night and continue into all day Monday. Heavy rain may lead to flooding, especially for the western Big Bend. Brief tornadoes and waterspouts are possible. Highest sustained winds and strongest gusts will remain along the western Big Bend coast.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Leon County and several more
Wakulla, Gadsden, Decatur, Seminole, Miller Counties in a Tropical Storm Warning
Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 17:45:32-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.