Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Sunday morning. Nicholas has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for coastal areas along the Rio Grande to Port Aransas, Texas. A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for areas north of Port Aransas to Highland, Texas. Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain to portions of Texas and Louisiana.

We continue to monitor the forecast for heavy rain along the western Gulf Coast into next week as a disturbance approaches the area, which looks to begin by Sunday. There is a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Sunday and a Slight Risk for Monday as heavier rain moves in. pic.twitter.com/9dmsb2Ap6R — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 11, 2021

The tropical cyclone is not expected to significantly impact the Big Bend or South Georgia.