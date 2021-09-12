Watch
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 11:08:42-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Sunday morning. Nicholas has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for coastal areas along the Rio Grande to Port Aransas, Texas. A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for areas north of Port Aransas to Highland, Texas. Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain to portions of Texas and Louisiana.

The tropical cyclone is not expected to significantly impact the Big Bend or South Georgia.

