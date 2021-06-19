Tropical Storm Claudette forms bringing widespread heavy rain to portions of Gulf Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Claudette has formed along the Louisiana Gulf Coast Saturday morning.

The tropical storm is moving toward the northeast with max sustained winds at 45 mph. The system is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to areas in Louisiana, Alabama and portions of the Florida Panhandle.

Some areas could see more than ten inches of rain this weekend.

Claudette is expected to weaken into a tropical depression late Saturday night as it moves northeast.

The system will bring heavy downpours to the Big Bend Saturday and Sunday.

