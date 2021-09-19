Tropical Depression Seventeen develops off coast of West Africa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical depression off the coast of West Africa.

The tropical depression has max sustained winds of 35 mph and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours. The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Rose.

The storm will have no impact on the Big Bend and South Georgia. Tropical Depression Seventeen is expected to stay out to sea.

