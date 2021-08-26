Tropical Depression Nine develops in Caribbean Sea as it moves toward Gulf of Mexico

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean Sea. The system is currently located near Jamaica and Cuba and has max sustained winds of 35 mph.

The tropical cyclone is expected to strengthen this weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. There is a lot of uncertainty how strong or where the system will make landfall. This tropical system will most likely make landfall somewhere along the West Gulf sometime late Sunday and Monday. However, the forecast will change as more data becomes available.

As of Thursday afternoon, the entire state of Louisiana and much of Mississippi are in the cone of certainty. The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Ida.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.