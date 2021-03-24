Trial set for Tallahassee man charged with inciting violence at Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida man accused of issuing a “call to arms” to confront protestors at the Florida Capitol is set to stand trial on May 4, 2021.

Daniel Baker was arrested by FBI agents on January 15 after he issued a “Call to Arms” for like-minded individuals to violently confront protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Baker was originally scheduled to stand trial in Tallahassee’s federal court on April 14.

The case will be tried at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen Kunz and Lazaro Fields are prosecuting this case. Randy Murrell and Elizabeth Vallejo will represent Baker. Judge Charles A. Stampelos