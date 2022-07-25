Tri-Eagle Sales donates water to firefighters

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Tri-Eagle Sales donated canned water to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department to ensure that the firefighters were able to stay properly hydrated as temperatures rise.

"Any time you talk about heat, firefighters wear a lot of gear. The level of fluid loss is tremendous. To hydrate, rehabilitate, everything like that just keeps us fresh, keeps us ability to work an environment where we're, you know, fighting fires," said Lt. Jim Roberts of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department.

The first department shared the donation with five other departments in Gadsden County.