TRAVEL ALERT: Wildfire creates smoky conditions on County Road 137 in Hamilton County: HCSO

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) officials are advising drivers to use caution as crews work to contain an active wildfire.

The wildfire is near County Road 137.

HCSO said the fire covers about 95 acres and is 35 percent contained.

Fire and smoky conditions are expected to continue for several days, creating hazardous driving conditions.

HCSO said it is monitoring conditions along US Highway 41 and Interstate 75, where smoke may significantly reduce visibility.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

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