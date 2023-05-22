Transportation planning board seeks federal money for five roadway projects

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Five roadway projects are set to be approved and sent to The Florida Department of Transportation to request federal funding in June. Board Chair and Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor said they are needed in the Capital Region.

"They recommended about $12 million in additional money for projects that will help make this community safer. Repaving part of Capital Circle Northeast, putting sidewalks on North Monroe and replacing a bridge on Miccosukee Road," Minor said. "Those are all things that make this community safer."

Minor said these roadway projects are needed to make Tallahassee safer to navigate.

The projects include resurfacing parts of Capital Circle NE in Southeast Tallahassee and replacing a bridge on Miccosukee Road outside of city limits.

These two projects have a price tag of over $2 and 6 million, both up from their original price tag of under a million dollars last year. Minor said this is due to inflation, but will not stop these projects from breaking ground next year.

"The good news about these twelve million dollars in projects is that the money will come for fiscal year 24, so that's next year and a lot of these projects are for construction," Minor said. "We will start to see shovel ready projects constructed next year. "

Not all projects focus on just the roadway.

One would add a walking and bike trail on US 90 from Pedrick Road to Jefferson County, another adding a sidewalk to North Monroe from Lakeshore Drive to John Knox Road and intersection improvements for Blair Stone Road and New Village Avenue.

Something Tommy Thompson, who came to give public comment, said could improve pedestrian and cyclist safety in the Capital Region.

"I think anything we can do to enhance the infrastructure for human power transportation would be greatly appreciated," Thompson said.

Minor said it is their job to ensure safe road ways, sidewalks and trails in the area.

"We're always looking for ways to make things safer for people on bicycles or just walking," Minor said.

Minor said people can expect some of these projects to start up next year. There will be a wait for the trail off of U-S 90, as FDOT is asking for funding for the initial planning.

