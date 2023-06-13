Transitional housing for women and children coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "I think it's greatly needed in our area. There's nowhere else that does this for anybody, especially women and children," said Gabrielle Hadley.

Gabrielle Hadley, a mother of 5 who suffered from health issues who was terminated from her job back in December.

She, like many others, thought all hope was lost. That's until she met Jacqueline Knight. Knight was able to help do things like—

"Keeping my housing intact," said Hadley.

Through a program Knight is calling Lilly Project. A transitional housing development for women and children.

Knight said the idea came to her after she had developed a semi-independent housing development for special needs adults called Gabriel Rising.

An initiative she began because of her own special needs son, Gabriel. Knight said she struggled with the idea of what would happen to her son after she was no longer here to take care of him.

"I just thought I'll build the world I want him to live in," said Jacqueline Knight, Executive Director, Gabriel Rising/Lilly Project.

Knight still intends to create 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with her 68,000-foot development for those adults with disabilities but now her focus is expanding.

Knight doesn't just want to offer transitional housing; she wants to change lives. To do this she plans to offer classes to teach finance, job building, and counseling courses.

"When they leave, they'll leave because they're on a better footing to have their lives put in a different space to be able to move forward," said Knight.

To do this Knight says she needs to raise nearly $200,000 for things such as renovations and the community's support. Chris Goff, pastor of The Hub, said he's on board to help where needed.

"She needs folks out here that will help with practical things like getting the facility in order. People who have gifts in construction and electricians. Her vision is pretty big she needs some financial backing too," said Goff.