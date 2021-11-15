Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Transgender Awareness Week kicks off in Tallahassee

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:30 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 00:35:33-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday kicks off Transgender Awareness Week in Tallahassee, and Capital Tea, a non-profit that advocates for transgender men and women, will be visible all week.

The group set up a memorial Sunday to pay tribute to the transgender men and women killed across the country.

Capital Tea said that they hope everyone who participates in Transgender Awareness Week can have a deeper understanding of the struggles transgender men and women face daily.

"It's bringing awareness to all these little intersections that cause people like her and I to be found dead in rivers and ditches," said organizer Aline Oxum.

Capital Tea will be hosting a discussion tomorrow at 5:30 about the experiences of trans-women of color.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming