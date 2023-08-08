Trains lead to traffic trouble in Thomasville, we found out why

- Trains can lead to a traffic nightmare in Thomasville

- Traffic impacts businesses around the tracks

- CSX is answering our questions about why their trains block the road so long

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When you hear a train, what's the first thing that comes to mind?"

"Let me turn around," said Aleriyah Brown.

West Jackson Street is one of the busiest roadways in Thomasville. The CSX tracks cross this road. When trains block the road for an extended time, it can cause a traffic nightmare in the Rose City.

"Not getting to school on time, people are late for work, and just having to wait at the train," said Brown. Brown lives in Thomasville.

She's no stranger to the traffic delays these trains can bring to town.

We asked CSX if they were even aware of the issue last week. In a statement they emailed ABC 27 saying in part, "We understand that it can be frustrating when trains block road crossings and we take every effort to prevent that from happening, whenever possible."

"It fluctuates, sometimes it may run once or twice, sometimes it may run three times," said Nolan Atkins Sr., Owner, Primetime Barber Haircare.

Just 100 feet from the tracks, sits Primetime Barbershop. Owner, Nolan Atkins says they've been there since 1994. Atkins tells me it's hard to plan out your day since the trains can be a bit unpredictable. The railroad told me some of the causes for delays may include:

"Mechanical and operational issues. As well as when trains stop for mandatory safety inspections, federally regulated crew changes or when entering and exiting busy rail yards."

While there are ways over and under the tracks, Atkins said, "I think the problem comes in when people come from out of town. That would be a problem probably for a senior."

He's talking about seniors or anyone who may not have easy access to GPS to find a detour. Reasons like this are why Brown says she hopes a solution presents itself sooner than later.

"We have to go around the world just to get across the train tracks," said Brown.

Report extended road blocks to the Federal Railroad Administration here.