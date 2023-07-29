Train strikes, kills man in area of Palmer Road in Midway

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following an incident involving a train on Friday afternoon.

The Midway Police Department confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 Saturday evening on Friday after 5 p.m. in the western Palmer Road area of Midway, Marvin Johnson, Jr. was struck by a train.

The Midway Police Department said the incident led to the immediate suspension of train services until law enforcement completed its on-scene investigation.

The police department said its preliminary investigation suggests the victim was trespassing on the train tracks, putting himself in a highly hazardous situation.

The Midway Police Department expressed its thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, the importance of the safety of the public and said it will work closely with the Florida Highway Patrol and the railroad company to complete the investigation.

Anyone with inquiries concerning the investigation is asked to call the Midway Police Department at 850-491-0229.

