Traffic impacts due to Tallahassee's Winter Festival

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Due to the City of Tallahassee's Winter Festival taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be traffic related impacts:



Road closures along the Chain of Parks and Adams Street will began at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Event staging will take place on Monroe Street from Brevard to Tennessee Streets, closing intersections in the area from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Jingle Bell run and the Holiday Parade routes will be closed from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Detour routes will include:



Brevard Street

Bronough Street

Gadsden Street

Gaines Street

StarMetro's Winter Festival bus detours may be found here.

The Citiy encourages patrons attending the festival to arrive early.