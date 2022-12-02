Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traffic impacts due to Tallahassee's Winter Festival

WTXL template (46).png
Talgov.com/WinterFestival
WTXL template (46).png
Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 15:55:32-05

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Due to the City of Tallahassee's Winter Festival taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be traffic related impacts:

  • Road closures along the Chain of Parks and Adams Street will began at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
  • Event staging will take place on Monroe Street from Brevard to Tennessee Streets, closing intersections in the area from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • The Jingle Bell run and the Holiday Parade routes will be closed from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Detour routes will include:

  • Brevard Street
  • Bronough Street
  • Gadsden Street
  • Gaines Street

StarMetro's Winter Festival bus detours may be found here.

The Citiy encourages patrons attending the festival to arrive early.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming