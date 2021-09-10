Traffic blocks to plan for ahead of football games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department and FAMU Police Department have released the following information regarding traffic blocks around Bragg Stadium during home football games.

Traffic will be blocked at the following locations:

Wahnish Way and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (formerly named Gamble Street)

Wahnish Way and Okaloosa Street

Perry Street and Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (formerly named Gamble Street)

Perry and Okaloosa streets

No vehicles will be allowed onto Perry Street south of Floral Street except for Boosters with passes.

TPD will coordinate traffic before and after the game and road closures will begin two hours before the game.

FAMU and FSU share home games on Sept. 11 and Oct. 2.