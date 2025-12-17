TRAFFIC ALERT: Tallahassee's Elf Night brings holiday magic and traffic delays to Dorothy B. Oven Park

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee's annual Elf Night event will bring holiday cheer and heavier traffic to the Dorothy B. Oven Park area on Thursday, December 18th.

The City says the event runs from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Dorothy B. Oven Park off Thomasville Road. They say, for safety reasons, vehicles will not be allowed to drive through the park during the event.

They say free public parking will be available next to the park at Thomasville Road Baptist Church.

The release says drivers traveling along Thomasville Road should slow down and drive with caution near the park. Pedestrians and law enforcement will be present in the area. If you don't plan on coming to the event, the City says you should use an alternate route.

For those attending, the release states, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and a host of elves will make appearances. Visitors who want to see them should check in on the front lawn upon arrival to get a ticket number on a first-come, first-served basis until all tickets are claimed.

Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided by Santa's helpers while supplies last.

The holiday light display will be open through January 1 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30-11:00 p.m. on weekends. Every night except Elf Night, visitors can drive through or walk the grounds, weather permitting.

For more information about Elf Night and the holiday light display, call the special holiday hotline at 850-891-3555.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.