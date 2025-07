GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — Florida Highway Patrol is currently working the scene of a semi-truck flipped on l-10 near Exit 192. FHP says it happened just after 2:30 p.m.

I-10 Westbound from U.S. 90 to State Road 8 is shut down as crews work to clear the scene. No details have been released about what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

