TRAFFIC ALERT: Leon County announces temporary road closure of Old Bainbridge Rd, between Tharpe St & Raa Ave

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Starting today, November 17th, through Thursday, December 4th, there will be a temporary road closure of Old Bainbridge Road between Tharpe Street and Raa Avenue.

In a press release, Leon County says this closure is for the replacement of a water main as part of the City of Tallahassee Water Main Replacement Project.

They say SB traffic will be detoured south onto High Road, then east onto Tharpe Street to Old Bainbridge Road. NB traffic will be detoured west onto Tharpe Street, then north onto High Road to Old Bainbridge.

SEE MAP BELOW:

Leon County

