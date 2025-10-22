TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 WB shut down near mile marker 233 in Jefferson County due to vehicle fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Florida Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene of a car on fire that has shut down I-10 WB near mile marker 233 in Jefferson County on Wednesday morning.

FHP says traffic is being redirected at mile marker 233 while crews clean up the scene. They say the male driver is okay and that there weren't any injuries.

FHP says the road should be opening back up shortly.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

