Tractor trailer crashes into building in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving two tractor trailers Thursday morning.

According to an FHP report around 9:10 a.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 52-year-old man of West Palm Beach, stopped at a posted stop sign or flashing red signal on County Road 255 facing north.

A second tractor trailer that was operated by a 33-year-old man of Live Oak, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 90.

The first tractor trailer attempted to turn right onto U.S. 90 in front of the second tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer traveling eastbound moved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision.

The eastbound traveling tractor trailer made contact with the other tractor trailer's left front.

The eastbound tractor trailer ran off the road and into a building on the northeast side of the intersection.

The driver of first tractor trailer that attempted to turn onto U.S. 90 was cited for violation of the right of way.

FHP reported no injuries.

The Madison County Building Inspector condemned the damaged building.