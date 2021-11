TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A young man has died after falling seven stories out of an apartment complex in College Town Saturday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident happened in the 600 block of South Woodward Avenue just before 11 p.m., TPD said in a release.

TPD added that preliminary findings determined the incident was not the result of a criminal act.

This is an open and active investigation. No further details are available at this time.