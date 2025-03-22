TPD: Woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman was seriously injured in a Thursday night crash.
Around 9:07 p.m., Tallahassee police officers say they were called to area of Capital Circle Northwest and Hartsfield Road. According to police, a pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on scene, police say to call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit.
You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
