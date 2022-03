TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries during a shooting in Tallahassee Wednesday night, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the woman was shot inside a home in the 1200 block of McCaskill Avenue.

"The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene," TPD said in an incident report.

A suspect has been identified in the case, but no arrests have been made. TPD added that it remains an open and active investigation.