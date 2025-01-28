Watch Now
TPD: Wanted person barricades himself inside a home

UPDATE: Leon County Schools officials have lifted the "lockout" order impacting Lincoln High, Leon County Virtual School, and Apalachee Elementary following a barricade situation in the area. The three schools are now operating as normal.

A standoff in Southeast Tallahassee is over.

Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home on Pichard Drive.

Tallahassee police say the man is wanted by authorities.

According to Tallahassee Police Online Statistics, the call came in around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday about a past domestic disturbance.

Lincoln High School, Leon County Virtual School, and Apalachee Elementary School are under a 'lockout.'

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated.

