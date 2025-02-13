TPD: Two injured in Thursday mid-morning shooting, investigation ongoing

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department says two men were injured following a shooting Thursday morning.

They say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the 2700 Block of West Pensacola Street. TPD didn't release any information on the current condition of the victims.

TPD says detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit have taken over the investigation and that updates will be given when more information is available.

They're asking anyone who may have information to please call 850-891-4200.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.