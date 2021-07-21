TPD: Two arrested for attempted murder stemming from Midyette Road shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested two people in connection to an attempted murder case that happened the night of July 20.

TPD responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Midyette Road on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, no victims or suspects were found at first TPD said. But, after searching the area further, officers found evidence that there had been a shooting there.

After an investigation, officers found that the shooting began when the victim, a woman who was not injured, got into an argument with two people outside of her apartment. One of the suspects, 31-year old Jeremy Smith, began firing at the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle with the second suspect, 26-year-old Hannah Moore.

TPD said that the investigation revealed that the victims and suspects were known to each other.

After the probable cause was established, TPD officers found the two suspects in the 2800 block of North Monroe Street. The suspects were then taken into custody with Smith being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Moore was charged with accessory after the fact.

Officers also found the gun that was used in the shooting and seized it, TPD said.

Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.