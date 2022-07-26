TPD to host 'National Night Out', family-friendly event

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is inviting community members to come out to Cascades Park on August 2, in celebration of the annual "National Night Out" community event.

According to TPD, "National Night Out" is an annual community-oriented initiative to strengthen citizens' relationships with local law enforcement.

"This event will be a great way to build connections with one another and have fun while doing it," said Chief Lawrence Revell.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., food trucks, local vendors, music from a DJ, face painting and free goodies will be available for residents to enjoy.

Opportunities for pet adoption will also be in attendance.

TPD believes the annual initiative is a positive community event that strives to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs and lastly, send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

TPD's Community Relations Unit, Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Squad (COPPS) and Motor Unit will be providing information and services for home and business security.

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Leon County EMS, City of Tallahassee Fire Department, Animal Control, TPD Advisory Councils, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs, and City of Tallahassee Parks partnered with TPD to achieve this year's annual event.

For more information regarding TPD, visit Talgov.com/Police.