TPD to hold cadet program for youth interested in law enforcement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department is set to hold a cadet program for ages 14 through 21 that are interested in working for law enforcement.

The program will begin with a 40-hour academy, in-depth experience of a police officer, providing participants with answers about the program and additional information.

A recruiting event for the cadet program will take place on Tuesday, August 16, at 7 p.m. at the TPD Headquarters, located at 235 E. Seventh Ave.

For more information, email Sgt. Alwine at evan.alwine@talgov.com.