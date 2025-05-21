TPD to hold Annual Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is holding its Annual Law Enforcement Memorial on Thursday, May 22nd at 9:00 a.m.

The department says it will honor all fallen law enforcement heroes during the ceremony in front of its headquarters on Seventh Avenue.

TPD says the ceremony serves as a reminder of the dedication and commitment required by law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of the community on a daily basis.

TPD’s Honor Guard will lower the flags to half-staff for the day.

TPD says Seventh Avenue will be shut down between Thomasville Road and Monroe Street starting at 8:15 a.m. until the ceremony concludes.

The community is invited to watch the ceremony on TPD's Facebook page..

